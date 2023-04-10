Marcia L. Lyford, 68

Marcia L. Lyford, 68

MILTON — Marcia Louise Lyford, 68, of Milton, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of Nov. 19, 2022. She had fought a fierce and ongoing four-year battle with cancer and her resolve allowed her to continue working until the summer of 2022. Marcia leaves behind her loving son, Samuel Estes, who remained with her and was unswaying in his assistance to her throughout her ordeal. She also leaves behind nine siblings and the many friends and colleagues she came to know during her life.

Marcia was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Eleanor Lyford of Ashland. She grew up in Ashland, graduated from Ashland High School, and attended Pittsburg School of Design.

