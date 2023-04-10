Marcia L. Lyford, 68

MILTON — Marcia Louise Lyford, 68, of Milton, passed peacefully in her sleep the morning of Nov. 19, 2022. She had fought a fierce and ongoing four-year battle with cancer and her resolve allowed her to continue working until the summer of 2022. Marcia leaves behind her loving son, Samuel Estes, who remained with her and was unswaying in his assistance to her throughout her ordeal. She also leaves behind nine siblings and the many friends and colleagues she came to know during her life.
Marcia was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Eleanor Lyford of Ashland. She grew up in Ashland, graduated from Ashland High School, and attended Pittsburg School of Design.
Marcia was a free spirit who hitchhiked across country, and was able to see the Grand Canyon prior to settling down in Dover, where she resided for the better part of her adult life. She was owner of Creative Covers for 40 years and provided much joy and received great respect from her customers, friends, and family, for her ability to provide the highest quality slipcovers, cushions, pillows, and other creations she endeavored to work on. She was meticulous in her work striving for perfection in every job.
Marcia enjoyed camping and she fondly remembered her times at Millsfield Pond, several years of camping at Hermit Island in Bath, Maine, Lily Bay State Park, and the “hideaway” camp in the woods of Waterville Valley — places where she shared good times with her family and friends.
She traveled to California with her friend Anita in 1984, Portugal for seven days in 1986, and took many trips for stays in Bar Harbor, Maine.
Marcia was a lover of cats and lived with and cared for many lucky felines who shared their lives with her.
Marcia was especially fond of her Nana, Annunziatta (Tomacelli) Prividi. Nana’s influence was unmistaken in Marcia’s frugalness and determination.
Marcia had requested that any donations, in her name, be made to either local food pantries or animal shelters.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., Ashland on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
