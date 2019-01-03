FRANKLIN — Marcia Ann (Laflamme) Abbott, 67, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marcia was born in Laconia on May 7, 1951, the daughter of Lawrence and Barbara (Hunt) Laflamme. Marcia was a graduate of Bishop Brady High School in Concord with the Class of 1969.
Marcia was currently employed as the operating manager for The Preserve at Chocorua in Tamworth.
She was a very talented self-employed seamstress and crafter and was active with the Friday afternoon knitting club at the Hall Memorial Library in Northfield. She was a volunteer at the Veterans Memorial Ski Area and was a member of the Outing Club, both in Franklin.
Marcia was a strong believer in the political process and was often found working at the polls in Franklin during elections.
She was predeceased by her father and a sister, Norma Jean Laflamme.
Her family includes her husband of 46 years, Lawrence "Butch" E. Abbott of Franklin; a daughter, Jodi K. and husband Alex Phelps of Meredith and their two children, Lindsey and Sydney. Marcia leaves her son, Timothy L. Abbott, and his companion, Kristal Laroche, of Franklin. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara A. (Hunt) Laflamme of Franklin, and her siblings, Dennis Laflamme of Franklin, Joan Judd of Hill, Nancy Adams of Northfield, Ellen Gilpatric of Newbury, and Peggy Laflamme of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
According to Marcia's wishes, there will be no calling hours planned. A private service will be in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. There will be a celebration of Marcia's life on Friday, May 10, at noon at the Winthrop Carter House, 237 US-4, Boscawen, NH 03303.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations in memory of Marcia may be made to the GSC Project for research on Gyn Carcinosarcoma or MMMT at https://gcsproject.z2systems.com/np/clients/gcsproject/donation.jsp?test=true+target%3D_blank&campaign=6&.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
