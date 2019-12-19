TILTON — Marcelle P. Smith, 97, of Winter Street, died on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home, Tilton.
Marcelle was born on Oct. 27, 1922, in Montreal, Canada, daughter of the late Thomas and Lena (Laroche) Poulin, and married and lived in Laconia.
Marcelle became a U.S. citizen in 1944, upon which she joined the U.S. Coast Guard for service during World War II.
Marcelle enjoyed word puzzles and politics, and was never happier than when she had a house filled with the laughter of friends and relatives.
Marcelle is survived by her two sons, Thomas Smith and his wife, Birgit, of Dannenfels Germany, and Stephen Smith and his wife, Roberta, of Flagler Beach, Florida; their step-children, Anne and Peter Mantegani and his wife, Linda, of Newmarket, and their children, Sarah and her husband, Jamal, and daughter Bella Rasheed of Derry, and Robert Mantegani and Nicholas Mantegani and his wife, Alexandra, of Newmarket; a sister, Carmen Sanborn, of Sun City, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marcelle was predeceased by her husband, Rolland (Jack) Smith, and two brothers, Norman and Ray.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
There will be a Graveside Service on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Marcelle’s name be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home, Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
