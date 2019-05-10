MANCHESTER — Maralyn McMinn, 68, of Manchester, died April 3, 2019, at Maple Leaf Healthcare, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on June 14, 1950, she was the daughter of the late William E. and Irma J. (Webb) Walsh.
She graduated from Billerica High School, Billerica, Massachusetts.
In her early years, she was employed as a librarian’s assistant as well as a peer advisor at Gilford High School. Until her retirement, she was an administrative assistant at several law and financial firms in Boston.
Maralyn was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, whose family and friends were the center of her life. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear.
Family members include two sons, Jaymes McMinn and Joel McMinn; two daughters, Jill Jarvis and her husband, Jay, and Jessica McMinn; two grandchildren, Jolie and Julia; and a sister, Deborah Godson, and her husband, Lloyd.
She was predeceased by a sister, Susan Bishop, as well as her brother-in-law, John Bishop.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at Gunstock Mountain Resort on Friday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maple Leaf Health Care Center, 198 Pearl St., Manchester, NH 03104.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 531 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements.
