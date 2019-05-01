CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Madeline “Sparky” Langley died on April 25, 2019, in Cape Coral, at the age of 91, after a short period of declining health. She was always cheerful and comical, bringing a smile to everyone around her.
Residing in Laconia and Gilford, New Hampshire, since the mid-1960s, she moved to North Fort Myers in 2004 to live amongst the palm trees. For 15 years, she lived her dream in warm, sunny Florida.
Recently, she enjoyed assisted living at Juniper Village in Cape Coral.
She had a passion for Bingo and had the opportunity to play four times a week. She excitedly declared her winnings at 10 cents per game.
She is survived by her son, Albert Langley Jr., and his wife, Carla Langley, of Gilmanton, New Hampshire; granddaughter Aimee Wiles and her husband, Curtis Wiles; and her great-grandchildren, Leila and Emma Wiles.
Sparky was predeceased in 2005 by her husband, Albert Langley Sr.
There will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., Suite 1000, New York, NY 10016; 1-800-237-5714.
