Madeline Joyce, 80

PEMBROKE — Madeline (Daigneault) Joyce, 80, of Pembroke, passed away on Feb. 17, at Peabody Place in Franklin. Madeline has gone home to be with her Lord.
She was born in Franklin on June 12, 1942, to Yvonne (Rheault) and Arthur Daigneault.
She grew up in Franklin, graduated from Franklin High School in 1960. Her working years were spent at Merrimack County Nursing Home, NH College and St. Paul School where she retired from.
Madeline was predeceased by her son Michael Joyce in 2015. She was the youngest of six children, predeceased by two sisters, Pauline Boudreau of Tilton and Theresa LaCroix of Placentia, California; and a brother, Normand Daigneault of Tacoma, Washington.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Caitlin Joyce of Indian Trail, North Carolina; and two surviving sisters, Lorraine Rayno of Franklin and Jean Burley of Franklin; several nieces, nephews and a cousin.
Madeline was a member of CenterPoint Church in Concord.
A memorial service will be held at CenterPoint Church, 20 North St., Concord on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. Madeline will be laid to rest near her son Michael at St. Paul School Cemetery in the spring.
A special thanks to the caring staff at Peabody Place and Franklin VNA & Hospice.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.