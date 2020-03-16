LACONIA — Madeleine Alice Weeks, 87, of Court Street, died on March 14, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Madeleine was born on April 25, 1932, in Laconia, the daughter of Henry and Lucienne (Paquette) Daoust. She spent her 58 years of marriage to her beloved husband, Ben, raising their family at their home in Gilford.
Madeleine was a receptionist for Our Lady of the Lakes Church and worked for Peppermint Patty Day Care for 6 years.
Madeleine enjoyed knitting and donating a lot of her works to local charities. Madeleine and Ben enjoyed RVing throughout the country with an affection for mountains and coastal areas. Their greatest passion was being with their family.
Madeleine is survived by three sons, Roger Weeks of Gilford and Scott Weeks and Michael Weeks, both of Laconia; two daughters, Elaine McAuliffe of Alton and Carol Chabot of Goffstown; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Roger Jr., Sarah, John, Kyle, Jacob, and Dylan; and 10 great-grandchildren, Celia, Kayleigh, Roice Jr. “Bear”, Brady, Tyler, Ayla, Jack, Avett, Ava, and Stella.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Weeks; son Edward Weeks; and by her brother, Francis Daoust.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Madeleine’s memory to the St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center-Activity Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
