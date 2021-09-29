Madalene “Pat” Arline (Murphy) Dunlop, daughter of Arline (Sylvester) and Thomas Murphy Sr. was born August 24, 1926 in Northfield NH died in her home on September 28, 2021 with her children at her side.
She attended Union Sanborn School in Northfield where, until last year, she was a Foster Grandparent working with students. Madalene was a 1944 graduate of Tilton/Northfield High School where she was a top student and a basketball star.
Madalene has enjoyed gardening and volunteering in many areas and was an active life-long member of St Mary’s Assumption Church. She has especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and sat on bleachers at sporting events for all of us for more than 70 years and will be sorely missed in the stands. She retired from the NH Veterans Home as a cook but her heart was in volunteerism: Merrimack County Nursing Home, Thrift Clothes Closet, Foster Grandparent Program, and American Legion Auxiliary. She even received the NH Volunteer of the Year Award for which she well deserved. Please take a moment to think of her when in your garden or doing a good deed and cheer extra loud for your love ones on playing fields and in school.
Madalene is predeceased by her husband, Saunderson “Sandy” Dunlop and her four younger siblings, Ann Marie Murphy (1933), Monica Pike Murphy (1997) Escondido, Ca, Joseph “Bud” Murphy (2012), Northfield and Thomas Murphy Jr. (2019), Sanbornton.
She leaves six children, five stepchildren, 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her children: Mary Ann and John Daigneault, Laconia, Everett Davidson, Northfield, Janice and Russ Pouliot, N Ft Myers, FL, Karen Carey and Charlie Page, Northfield, Ron and Vivian Dunlop, Northfield, Scott and Mindy Dunlop, Bow, James and Susan Dunlop, Massachusetts, Sandra and Steve Crane, New Hampton, Richard and Faye Dunlop, Florida, Elaine and Bob Fournier, Orlando Florida, and Kathy Rayno, Portsmouth.
She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and a sister-in-law, Sandra Murphy of Gilmanton.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul Church, 110 School St., Franklin. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Tilton.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.