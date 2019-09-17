MEREDITH — MacKenzie Stephen McNamara, 28, of Meredith, died unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2019, at his home.
Born in Plymouth on April 17, 1991, he was the son of Stephen J. and Emily J. (Dorais) McNamara.
MacKenzie grew up in Sandwich and attended Sandwich schools. He graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 2009. He went on the earn his degree in Horticulture from the University of New Hampshire, graduating with the Class of 2013.
MacKenzie worked and was a lead grower at Moulton's Farm in Meredith.
MacKenzie loved being in the outdoors, hiking, fishing, hunting, and surfing. He enjoyed the mountains and the seacoast. He loved to travel and was a talented artist.
He is survived by his parents, Stephen and Emily McNamara, of Sandwich; his girlfriend, Jessica White; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and his beloved cat, Turnip.
There will be a graveside service in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3, Meredith, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor of the Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made in MacKenzie name to NAMI New Hampshire, 85 North State St., Concord, NH. 03301 or www.naminh.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Mack's Book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
