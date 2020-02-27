LACONIA — Mabinty Kamara, 23, of Riverdale, Georgia, previously of Laconia, passed away tragically on Feb. 11, 2020.
Mabinty was born Oct. 8, 1996, in Sierra Leone, Africa, to Issa and Ulimatu Kamara, and grew up in Laconia, where she spent most of her life. She loved her family and friends. Music was her passion. Mabinty was a vibrate young woman who will be missed dearly by many.
In addition to her parents, Mabinty is survived her two brothers, Babacar Kamara and Cheikh Kamara; an aunt, Bintu Kamara; several cousins; and lots of friends.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia, 172 Pleasant St., Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasent St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
