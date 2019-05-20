LACONIA — M. Robert “Bob” Robinson went home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, to Maynard and Virginia (Broderick) Robinson on May 27, 1945. He graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1963.
In July 1971, he married Judith Locke with whom he raised three children.
After moving to Laconia in 1977, he began his career as a chef at Plymouth State College, later working for the State of New Hampshire for more than 20 years, retiring from the Tobey School Youth Detention Center in Concord, preparing meals for the children there. While there, he worked very hard getting donations to provide nice meals for those kids unable to go home for the holidays.
After his retirement, he filled his time working at Pizza Hut in Concord for a number of years, where he was lovingly referred to as "Bob-o." When he was no longer able to work due to his declining health, he still volunteered his time at Laconia's food kitchen and the "Got Lunch!" program. Bob was a philanthropist at heart, truly enjoying helping others as much as he was able.
Bob is survived by his three children and their families, Michelle Blake and her husband, Matt, of Belmont, Tim Robinson and his wife, Lisa, of Webster, and Amanda Wood and her husband, Brandon, of Pittsfield; and his grandchildren, Emma and Ian Blake, Taylor and Tynan Robinson and Gianna Wood. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews. Bob is also survived by his loving ex-wife, Judy Locke, who was there for him until the very end.
Bob was predeceased by both his parents and his sister, Maureen Conway.
There will be a remembrance of life at First Baptist Church in Meredith, with the date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Wilkinson-Beane, Inc., PO Box 67, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
