Lynn M. Haust, 74

ASHLAND — Lynn M. Haust, 74, of Ashland, died on July 3, following a lengthy illness. Lynn was born on May 8, 1949, to Wallace and May Redman of Lafayette, New York. Lynn attended Lafayette schools and graduated from Bishop Gibson High School, Mandeville, Jamaica. Lynn attended the University of Miami and graduated from Boston University with a degree in art history. She earned a master’s degree in education with teacher certification from Plymouth State University.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill Haust; daughter, Johanna Christopher and her husband Michael of Berwick, Maine; and son, Ethan Haust of Ashland. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Redman and his wife Shelby of York, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lynn Meyers of Richmond, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, David Haust and his partner Suzanne Crerer of Richmond, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

