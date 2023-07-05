ASHLAND — Lynn M. Haust, 74, of Ashland, died on July 3, following a lengthy illness. Lynn was born on May 8, 1949, to Wallace and May Redman of Lafayette, New York. Lynn attended Lafayette schools and graduated from Bishop Gibson High School, Mandeville, Jamaica. Lynn attended the University of Miami and graduated from Boston University with a degree in art history. She earned a master’s degree in education with teacher certification from Plymouth State University.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill Haust; daughter, Johanna Christopher and her husband Michael of Berwick, Maine; and son, Ethan Haust of Ashland. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Redman and his wife Shelby of York, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Lynn Meyers of Richmond, Massachusetts; and brother-in-law, David Haust and his partner Suzanne Crerer of Richmond, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lynn’s career as an art educator took her to several school districts in New Hampshire and to an Inuit elementary school in Nome, Alaska. She concluded her teaching career as an elementary and middle school art educator in Plymouth, where she retired in 2013.
After retirement, Lynn began her second career as an artist in the discipline of fused glass and lampworking, an ancient medium to create glass beads for jewelry. Lynn was a gifted visual artist, who developed a unique signature style of bold color and abstractions based on natural forms in nature, often with animals hidden in the landscape. She was a founding member of Artistic Roots Gallery in Plymouth and a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsman, exhibiting and selling her work in League galleries in Meredith, Sandwich and Littleton. Lynn was an annual participant in the League of NH Craftsmen Fair at Sunapee, and the recipient of the Stevens Award for Excellence in Glass in 2020 and 2022.
Lynn perfected her glass works through advanced studies at Haystack Mountain School of Craft, Deer Isle, Maine, Snow Farm Craft School, Williamsburg, Massachusetts, and OTAKA School of Glass, Batavia, New York. In addition to her studio production, Lynn was a popular instructor of fused glass classes at League galleries in Littleton, Meredith, Sandwich and Concord, at Artistic Roots Gallery in Plymouth, and at Snow Farm Craft School in Williamsburg.
Lynn was a skilled and experienced equestrian, having had horses since she was a child with her first pony in Lafayette. Lynn shared this passion with her daughter, Johanna, who became an experienced rider at a young age. The best time of Lynn’s life was owning Winterhill Farm in Ashland, where she had the pasture to own horses, and the time to ride the many trails she discovered in her neighborhood.
Lynn was an avid traveler with an adventurous spirit, which she shared with her son, Ethan, making many trips to the Caribbean. In later years, Lynn and Bill enjoyed Viking River trips through the rivers of Europe.
Gifts in honor of Lynn’s memory may be made to Artistic Roots Gallery, 73 Main St., Plymouth, NH 03264 or Gerda’s Equine Rescue, 5825 VT Route 30, Townshend, VT 05353.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public services.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Haust family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
