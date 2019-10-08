MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Lynn A. Dancer, age 64, formerly of Lynn, Massachusetts, passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her family.
She was born April 25, 1955, in Natick, Massachusetts, the daughter of A. George and Margaret (cousin) Dancer. She was raised in Alexandria, New Hampshire. She graduated from Newfound Memorial High School in 1973.
She worked a total of 22 years in banking at The Bristol Bank, Franklin Savings Bank (15 years), and Providian Financial. Then she shifted her focus to her passion of caring for children. She graduated with her associate's degree in Early Childhood Education from NHTI in 2000. From there she became a nanny in the Boston area, forming many close relationships, until she moved to Myrtle Beach and continued to work as a nanny until her diagnosis.
Lynn would talk to and befriend anyone, spreading her contagious smile. Her favorite pastime would always include the ocean, whether lying out in the sun with her daughter and grandchildren, taking a stroll with Holly, attending a sandcastle contest or traveling to Aruba. She was also passionate about genealogy and would stay up all hours of the night researching her family history and flying abroad to meet distant relatives. In the last eight years, her greatest joy was being a Mimi to her four grandchildren, and caring for her pets, Holly and Cassie.
Lynn is survived by her daughter, Shannon A. Day, from Belmont, New Hampshire, and her significant other, Christopher Cleveland; son Christopher B. Day and his wife, Faith, of New Boston, New Hampshire; grandchildren Brayden, Bentley, Hadley, and Hanna Day of New Boston, New Hampshire, and Kyle Despins of Franklin, New Hampshire; mother Margaret L. Dancer; sister Margaret Flanders and her husband, Michael Jack Flanders Sr.; brother George A. Dancer and his wife, Janice; a niece; a nephew; and many cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, A. George Dancer, and multiple aunts and uncles.
There will be a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at Homeland Cemetery, 230 Pleasant St., Bristol, New Hampshire, and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Pediatric Oncology at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Lynn A. Dancer. Contributions may be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include honoree’s name in the memo line.
