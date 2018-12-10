BRISTOL — Lyndon Frank “Bob” Smith, 96, of North Main Street, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at home, after a brief illness.
He was born in Bristol, the son of Ray H. and Evelyn (Longfellow) Smith. Growing up, Bob shadowed his father while he worked fixing radios and electronics. Following graduation from Bristol High School, Bob moved to Schenectady, New York, where he worked in the radio room of General Electric. His work as a Ham Radio operator made him a valuable asset there. Bob’s interest in electronics and science later took him to Hartford, Connecticut, to work for Pratt & Whitney.
By the 1950s, he was ready to return to New Hampshire and took a position at Scott and Williams and, prior to retirement, at Freudenberg, formerly known as IPC, in Bristol.
Bob had a love of the outdoors and the peace he felt there. From the time he was a small child, he would take his dog and head out to explore the woods of Sugar Hill behind his home in Bristol. He would continue to hike throughout his life and share this passion with his wife and children. Winter was not a deterrent to hike, as the family donned snowshoes to take in nature and her changes.
Known as an avid reader, especially technical books and magazines, Bob took on many projects. Having made a bookcase, he then moved on to build his home from the foundation to the shingles and all the cabinetry within.
At a young age, he had the opportunity to learn about classical music and opera. He developed a love of this genre of music that he held throughout his life. He will be remembered as a true “gentle man” by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Thompson) Smith of Bristol; two daughters, Shellie Smith of Bristol and Lee-Ann Smith of New Portland, Maine; his beloved grandchildren, Yvonne Lee and Frank Henry; and a niece, Evelyn Wyatt, and her family.
He was predeceased by a sister, Marvis Dodge, and a nephew, Lyndon Dodge.
A memorial service will be held on his birthday, May 22, 2019. Information will be published at that time.
The family appreciates all the care, love and support provided by the Central NH VNA & Hospice. Those wishing are asked to please consider a donation in Bob’s memory to the Central NH VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
