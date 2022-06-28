LACONIA — Lynda Ann Schmalberger, 77, of Charlevoix Place, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Concord.
Lynda was born on June 25, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of the late William A. and Florence (Miller) Schmalberger.
Lynda had lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida before moving to Laconia over 30 years ago. She did administrative work for All Metals Industries, Inc. for 20 years.
Lynda participated in the family activities and loved to do crafts. She volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club for several years. This organization was dear to her heart.
She is survived by her sisters, Donna J. Schmalberger and her husband, David, of Denver, CO, and Patricia L. Dietz and her husband, Robert, of Laconia; and by several nephews and nieces. Lynda is predeceased by her parents.
A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church 291, Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., also at the Church.
Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Lynda's name be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Lakes Region, 876 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
