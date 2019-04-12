ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — On Friday, April 5, 2019, Lyn Currier, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, left this life to join her Angel, her loving husband of 69 years, Verrold Angel Currier, who preceded her in death in 2016.
Lyn Evans Dickson was born Dec. 13, 1927, in Stoke on Trent, Staffordshire, England, to Florence Evans Dickson and Colin Evans.
Lyn met Verrold in 1945 and moved to Bristol, New Hampshire, in 1947, where they were married and started their family. After retiring, they moved to Zephyrhills, Florida, in 1988.
Lyn was involved with many community activities, and one group has always held a special place in her life. Eastern Star and the Masons became a large part of their lives. She met many dear friends that she renamed as family and have remained family throughout the years.
Lyn leaves behind a daughter, Cherylyn M. Wiggin (widow of John Wiggin) of Zephyrhills, and a son, Verrold C. Currier and wife Catherine Currier of Alexandria, New Hampshire; grandchildren Zoe Sears, Brandon Lewis, Joseph Vogel, Kristin Currier and Heather Vogel; along with 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a service at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m.
A rose is a rose, but an English Rose is something very special — just ask the family of that Beautiful English Rose. We will hold you close in memory, knowing someday we will all be together again. All our love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.