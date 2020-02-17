SANBORNTON — Lurana C. Joslyn, 84, died on Feb. 13, 2020, at Forestview Manor.
Lurana was born on Dec. 18, 1935, in Laconia, the daughter of John and Doris (Carroll) Wareing.
She worked for the town of Sanbornton as the deputy town clerk/tax collector for many years. Prior to that, she worked for New England Telephone (later Verizon) for many years.
Lurana is survived by her son, Walter Joslyn; her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Mark Grand; four grandchildren, Julie Partridge, Alicia Grand, Lissa Tupeck, and Kiley Joslyn-Gibbs; four great-grandchildren; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Deb Wareing; her sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Phil Morin; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Joslyn, Shirley Joslyn, Marion Foster, and Arlene and husband Bob Ilgenfritz; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Everett Joslyn; her sister, Jean Sanborn; her daughter-in-law, Velma Joslyn; and her grandson, Lorne Joslyn.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the spring at Union Cemetery in Sanbornton.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations in Lurana’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, 17th Fl, Chicago, IL 60601.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.