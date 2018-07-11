PLYMOUTH — Lucy Ethel Comeau passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Speare Memorial Hospital.
Lucy was born in Hebron on May 19, 1925. She was the wife of the late John H. Comeau.
She was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Susan Butler, and great-grandson Norman Kennedy.
She is survived by her children, John Comeau, Edna Coffin, Ronald Comeau, and Linda Comeau. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to extend our thanks to the “Staff” at Speare Memorial Hospital for the great care and kindness they showed our loved one.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at Blair Cemetery, Campton.
The Mayhew funeral home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with services. To view Lucy’s online book of memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
