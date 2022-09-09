LACONIA — Lucille H. Stankiewicz, 98, of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home with her loved ones by her side.
Lucille was born on June 12, 1924, in St. Malo, Quebec, Canada, to the late Cyrille Crete and Rosanna (Durocher) Crete.
Lucille was a beautician for 60 years starting her career on Newbury Street in Boston and continuing through her time in Florida. She was an avid gardener, loved to play cards, particularly the French game of 500, as well as dance, cook, and spend time with her extended family. She was loved by many.
Lucille is survived by her niece, Micheline Roy, two nephews, Leon Favreau of Fort Myers, Florida, and Don Favreau of Mesa, Arizona, and their families. She also leaves many nieces and nephews both in Canada and the USA.
In addition to her parents, Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Chester S. Stankiewicz; and 11 siblings.
Lucille’s family is very grateful for the excellent care provided by the Lakes Region VNA & Hospice and a team of amazing local caregivers.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Saint André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue in Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Lucille’s name to the Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan Street, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
