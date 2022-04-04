Lucille A. Sugar, 88

LACONIA — Lucille Ann Sugar, 88, passed away peacefully and entered the kingdom of God, joining her husband, daughter and loved ones on February 2, 2022, at Taylor Community, an assisted living community in Laconia.
She was born on May 18, 1932 in Queens NY, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Guth) Goetz.
Lucille graduated from Our Lady of Wisdom Academy Catholic School, class of '50. Following graduation Lucille enrolled in the St Vincent’s Hospital School of Nursing and earned her RN diploma in 1954. It was while in Nursing School that Lucille met her future husband of 48 years, Stephen James Sugar of Ogdensburg, NJ. They married in 1955 and traveled to multiple locations as they followed Stephen’s career as a pilot in the Air Force and Air Lines. They finally settled in Amherst where they relied on their strong Catholic faith to raise six children.
Lucille is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Joseph Goetz; her husband Stephen; and her daughter Laurene. Surviving Lucille are her son Stephen Jr. and his wife Lynn of Pepperell MA; her son Mark and his wife Katherine of Stonington, CT; her son Jay and his wife Susan of Wauwatosa WI; her son Chris and his wife Colleen of Atlanta GA; her son Joseph and his wife Karen of Scituate MA; 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Gregory, James, Emma, Michael, John, Peter, Mitchel, Beth, Annalise, and Patrick; and many loved nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held Friday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borremo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith. After the service a causal lunch will be served in the lower level of St. Charles Borremo. An interment service at Shannon Cemetery, Moultonborough will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Those who wish to remember Lucille in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the Epilepsy Foundation at https://give.epilepsy.com.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign Lucille’s Book of Memories, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.coms.
