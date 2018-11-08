BRADENTON, Fla. — Lucien "Lu" R. Cormier, 78, passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Bradenton Hospice House.
Lu was born on Nov. 3, 1940, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Roger and Evelyn (Stokes) Cormier.
Lu spent time in both Bradenton and Prince Edward Island with the love of his life, Jennie Hume. Besides his family, his next greatest love was golf. Most recently, Lu worked at Baron Machine as a production manager. He was an avid New England sports fan and loved to cheer for the Celtics, Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.
He is survived by his long-term partner, Jennie; his brother, Butch Cormier; his sisters, Arlene Blackey and Lucille Perry of Adams, Massachusetts; his children, Elizabeth Hurley, Dana Cormier, Kelly Normand, and Damien Cormier; many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and many great friends that he met throughout his wonderful life.
He was predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Ronald Cormier.
There will be a calling hour on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, New Hampshire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hour on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
