LACONIA — Louise Pattison of Laconia, formerly of Meredith and New London, died on Dec. 29, 2019, at 87 years of age.
She was the daughter of John and Sophia (Donati) Fitzpatrick.
Louise was married to Al Pattison, who died in 1997.
She is survived by three sons, Jeffry (Judy) of California, Stephen (Robin) of California, and Clifford (Barbara) of New Hampshire; four grandchildren, A.J. (Jill) and Tyler (Justine) of California and Matthew (Emily) and Katherine of New Hampshire; and two great-grandchildren, Isla Rae of California and Maggie Louise of New Hampshire.
Burial to be at the family plot in Forest Hill Cemetery in Derry. Louise requested no services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.