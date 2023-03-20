LACONIA — Louise Marie Conrad Spears, 93, died Wednesday, March 15, of natural causes at Concord Hospital – Laconia.
Louise was born July 27, 1929 in Littleton, to the late Oscar and Martha Conrad.
Louise grew up in Lisbon. She graduated from Lisbon High School in 1947 and went on to attend the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing.
She lived in Laconia and spent her winters in Arizona. She loved traveling, and visited the entire continental United States. She loved her dogs, her flower gardens, and being outside in the sun. She was an excellent baker that treated her family with great desserts. She knitted family and friends beautiful sweaters and afghans. Louise especially loved her time with family.
Louise is survived by sons, R. Scott Spears and wife Gail of Meredith, and Clifford Spears of Laconia; daughters, Dawnn Suchocki and husband Donald of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Rhonda Taylor and husband Edward of Winchester, and Juanita Stryker and significant other Richard Pickwick of Belmont; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Warren S. Spears; her significant other of 23 years, Curt Pickwick; a son, Wayne Spears; and grandson, Jonathan Spears.
At the request of Louise, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Graveside services will be held in the spring for family and close friends at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
Consider a memorial donation in Louise’s name to Dartmouth Medical Center, 1 Medical Center, Lebanon, NH 03766; New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
