LACONIA — Louise Helen Wright, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by many members of her family and in the TLC of Belknap County Nursing Home staff and Hospice.
Louise was born on July 22, 1927, to the late Sidney Charles Sr. and Virginia, in Laconia, where she resided the majority of her life, though she and her husband, Neil H., moved around a lot while raising their family of eight children. Later in life, Louise moved to Florida with her companion, Roland, and returned to New Hampshire after his death.
Louise worked as a nurse’s aide in New Hampshire and Vermont and as a machine operator in many local factories. She also obtained her tractor-trailer driver’s license and was very proud of it — she and Roland drove together delivering supplies across the country.
Louise enjoyed dancing and listening to big band music, and often took the trolley to The Weirs during the big band era of the ’40s. She could be coaxed into yodeling upon occasion. Having her hair done in a salon frequently and looking nice was very important to Louise. She loved driving and going for rides on back roads just to see what was around the next bend. For hobbies she did crocheting and embroidery.
Louise belonged to the Salvation Army church. She was baptized and knows the Lord as her Savior.
Louise is survived by her two sons, Neil G. and his wife, Rosalie, and Dennis and his wife, Debbie; three daughters, Joanne, Virginia, and Linda; 13 grandchildren, Luanne, Eric, David, Katrina, Michael, William, Garrett, Christina, Taniya, Lisa, Ray, Willie, and Brian; a brother, Sidney Jr.; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and best friend Rita.
In addition to her parents, previous husband, and companion, Louise was predeceased by three sons, Eugene, Harlan “Billy” and Steve; a grandson, Scott; a brother, Bill Sr.; and two nephews, Mark and Bill Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
A Private Family Service and Burial will take place at the Blair Cemetery in Campton.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army,
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
