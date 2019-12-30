LACONIA — Louise Gibson, age 98, died peacefully on Dec. 27, 2019, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
She was born in Athol, Massachusetts, on March 14, 1921, to Eli and Marie Stewart.
She married Earle Gibson in l943 and they were married for 27 years until his death in l971.
She was predeceased by two sons, Eric, who died shortly after birth, and John, who died in l999 at the age of 48. She was also predeceased by her eight siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Gibson Ciak, and her husband, Carl Ciak, of Meredith. Her two grandchildren are Jessica Ciak Zopf and her husband, Jason Zopf, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and Michael Ciak and his wife, Michelle Dennis Ciak, of Northborough, Massachusetts. Her precious great-grandchildren are Leah and Ian Ciak and Hannah and Heidi Zopf.
Louise received her bookkeeping degree at Worcester State College in Massachusetts, and she managed her husband’s plumbing and heating business for years. She was also the secretary for the Athol Housing Authority and worked many years for H&R Block.
She lived in Athol, Massachusetts, for most of her life, until she moved to be closer to her daughter in the Meredith area. She loved to spend time at her small summer cottage by the lake near her home in Athol where many memories were made with her family over the years.
She remained strong in her faith throughout her life. She was an avid reader, and loved to dance, even winning competitions in her earlier years as a roller-skating dancer.
Her mass of Christian burial and internment services will be in the late spring.
