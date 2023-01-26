BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness.
Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.
Her career in healthcare led her to many different assignments in various nursing homes and private duty jobs, where she cared for some very prominent people. She worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home with her husband in 1976 while she was pregnant with her daughter, Denise. Little did she know at the time that life would bring her full circle and she would eventually become a resident of MCNH, being cared for in her final years by their skilled nursing staff.
Louise was the very definition of selflessness, always putting the needs, and sometimes even the safety, of others before her own. A perfect example would be the day when she came upon a motor vehicle accident that had just happened on I-93. Without a single thought for her own safety, she rushed to the scene and pulled a victim from one of the cars. That person got a second chance at life that day, but to Louise, it was simply what she was put there in that moment to do. Louise loved flowers of any kind and found great peace and comfort in garden settings. She was an avid reader who also loved cats and butterflies, and had recently embraced the teachings of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Louise is survived by her former husband and long-time friend, Roland J. Dubord of Northfield; her daughter, Denise Dubord of Tilton; her son, Dennis Dubord and wife Cheryl of Northfield; daughters-in-law, Brenda Day of Belmont and Kathy Day of North Carolina; grandchildren, Delia Day of Massachusetts, Elizabeth Doe of Laconia, Nicole Day of Laconia, and Corbin, Cameron and Caroline Dubord, all of Northfield; great-grandchildren, Tegan and Hailey Carter and Lacie and Kolby White, all of Laconia; her sister, Bernice Dow of Northfield; her niece, Melanie Moulton of Oregon; her nephew, Duane Dow of Florida; many cousins; and her dear friends, Bob and Adrienne McGuire, with whom she shared a deep, spiritual connection.
In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her long-time boyfriend, Louis Ottati Jr.; her sons, Terry and Timothy Day; her brother, Robert “Bobby” Moulton; and her nephew, Robert Dow Jr.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Concord Hospital for the nurturing and compassionate care given to Louise in her last days.
The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb 1, 4 to 6 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 172 King St., in Boscawen, with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. and reception to follow.
Louise will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery in the spring. Service information will be made available at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for updated information visit https://phaneuf.net/.
