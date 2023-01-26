Louise E. Day, 79

Louise E. Day, 79

BOSCAWEN — Louise E. Day, 79, of Boscawen, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, following a very brief illness.

Louise was born in Franklin, on Feb. 10, 1943, to Clifford and Marcia (Remington) Leavitt. She was raised in Northfield and attended Winnisquam High School. She began working at the very early age of 11, helping to take care of an elderly woman in Tilton, and immediately knew it was her calling to become a certified nurses aide and help people. She took her chosen profession seriously from day one, and her work ethic was unparalleled.

