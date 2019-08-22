LACONIA — Louise Carol Sewell, 72, of North Main Street, passed away peacefully at her home on Aug. 17, 2019, with family by her side. Throughout her illness, she was closely attended by her devoted son and her niece, Dee. Her loving and constant companion, Luna, was also with her until the end.
Louise was born on Jan. 11, 1947, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Kenneth P. and Edwina M. (LaVallee) LeGrice. She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Laconia High School in 1965.
The happiest years of Louise’s life were those spent with her husband, Peter. They enjoyed many weekend trips to Maine and spent leisure time driving through the White Mountains in her '66 Vette. During the colder months, she and Peter could be seen on local trails and lakes, riding their snow machines until the warmer sun pulled them to their condo in Cape Coral, Florida.
Through January of this year, Louise applied her creative talents and winning personality at the Christmas Loft. For 30 years, she brought her Christmas magic to the kid in everybody in both Meredith and North Conway.
Louise’s favorite saying was, “In a world where you can be anything, 'Be Kind'." She truly lived her life by these words: Throughout her life she emulated the examples of peace and kindness that are illustrated in the Prayer to St. Francis.
Louise is survived by her son, Charles W. Carter, and his wife, Deborah, of Silverthorne, Colorado; two brothers, Richard LeGrice and his wife, Trudy, of Northfield and Kenneth “Paul” LeGrice and his wife, Mary, of Canyon Lake, California; two nieces, Dee Chase of Northfield and Elizabeth Hellmann of Del Mar, California; a nephew, Matthew LeGrice of Toms River, New Jersey; and many other caring family members.
In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husband, W. Peter Sewell, in 2003, and her daughter, Kelley Ann Carter, in 1986.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Louise’s name to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
