MERRIMACK — Louise B. Bradshaw, 93, of Merrimack died Sept. 29, 2018, at Catholic Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of failing health. She was the widow of Lawrence F. Bradshaw, who died March 26, 1976.
Louise was born March 1, 1925, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Carroll and Edna (Tibbetts) Moulton. She resided in Merrimack for the past 25 years.
Louise was employed by General Electric in Hooksett in the Aircraft Division prior to her retirement in 1987.
Family members include her daughter, Nancy L. Desrosiers, and her husband, Roger, of Belmont; two sons, Steven R. Bradshaw and his wife, Patricia, of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Lawrence D. Bradshaw and his wife, Sandy, of Merrimack; grandchildren Jessica, Eric, Jolene, Scott, Brian, Steven, and Michael; great-grandchildren Michael, Elizabeth, Christopher, Karin, Kristin, Michael Jr., and Bailey; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lily. She is also survived by two brothers, Theodore Moulton of Laconia and Stanley Moulton of Alton; and two sisters, Verna Spinney of Deep River, Connecticut, and Beatrice Vachon of Moodus, Connecticut; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, John, Morris, Richard and Albert; and two sisters, Elsie “Babe” King and Betty Parker.
According to Mrs. Bradshaw’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The family will hold a private burial service at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Rocky Hill, Connecticut.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of NH, 545 Route 101, Bedford NH 03110; or the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester NH 03102.
J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
