NEW HAMPTON — Louis Gnerre Jr., 86, died Monday December 13, 2021 at Concord Hospital. He was born in Cambridge, MA the son of Louis and Althea (Musetti) Gnerre Sr. Lou grew up in Cambridge, graduated from Cambridge Latin High School. He was a gifted athlete and went on to Boston University, where he played catcher for the baseball team and defensive back for the football team. He graduated with a Masters degree in Mathematics. Following graduation in 1957, he took a position at New Hampton School as a teacher and coach. Lou was born to coach baseball and the teams excelled under his leadership. During his career at New Hampton he served as head of the math department, dean of students, assistant headmaster and finally headmaster from 1972-1988. During his tenure at New Hampton, he also took time to earn a second Masters Degree in Psychology from Plymouth State University.
In 1988, Lou left New Hampton and moved on to Fryeburg Academy in Maine where he worked for almost 10 years as a guidance counselor. Upon retirement, he returned to New Hampton where he and his late wife Pat lived out their remaining years.
Lou loved to hunt ducks and pheasant and to fish, something he enjoyed teaching his sons. He always had a dog around for company and enjoyed listening to Opera.
Survivors include his son, Louis “Gino” Gnerre, III and his wife Marie of Bristol; granddaughter, Brittani Gnerre of New Hampton; two sisters, Joyce Meaney and Susan O’Laughlin, both of Waltham, MA; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Patricia and son Michael.
Services - A Celebration of life will be held in the spring at New Hampton Community Church with burial to follow in the New Hampton Village Cemetery. A reception will follow at the New Hampton School.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Louis and Patricia Gnerre Scholarship, Development Office, 70 Main St, New Hampton, NH 03256 or online at http://newhampton.org/giving.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.
