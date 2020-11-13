GILFORD — Lorretta Shugrue, 75, of Wesley Way, formerly of Loudon, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Lorretta was born on October 29, 1945, in Stoneham, MA, the daughter of Ernest and Lavinia (Adams) Sutton.
Lorretta worked as a social worker for several agencies; her last being Catholic Charities of New Hampshire in Rochester. Lorretta enjoyed playing Scrabble, singing, knitting, and woodworking. She was a great painter. Lorretta also enjoyed time traveling and also time at home watching TV with her cat Angel.
Lorretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, Fred Shugrue; her daughter, Elizabeth Shugrue; four sisters, Lorraine Sutton, Judith Jollimore, Shirlee Sutton, and Emma Grace Harrington; as well as many nieces and nephews that will mourn her loss. She will also be missed by her beloved cat, Angel. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Sutton and James Sutton.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Loudon Ridge Cemetery in Loudon, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
