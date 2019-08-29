LACONIA — Lorraine (Ayotte) Picard, 92, died on Aug. 28, 2019, at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Lorraine was born on June 27, 1927, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late George and Dora (Remillard) Ayotte.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling and quilting. She was an avid reader and a gracious host. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lorraine was always willing to lend a hand.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Picard; her son, John Picard; two daughters, Lynne Landa and Jane Mitchell; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, G. Robert Ayotte, and two sisters, Francis Drouin and Irene Lamothe.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Lorraine’s name be made to St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.