MOULTONBOROUGH — Lorraine Newell Turner was born in Saco, Maine, on Sept. 21, 1928, the youngest of three daughters of Norris Lee and Eleanor Newell. Lorraine grew up in West Sumner, Maine, and loved playing basketball at West Paris High School.
She left Maine after high school to attend the University of Georgia, where she met her future husband, Reuben E. Turner of Rome, Georgia. Lorraine and Ree had three children together and were married for 63 years. Lorraine dedicated herself to raising her children as the family moved on the average of every two years during Ree’s career with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company.
Lorraine was an avid craftsman, winning awards for her sewing and quilting. Together, she and Ree braided rugs, reupholstered furniture, and decoupaged. Lorraine loved her crafts and her hands were always busy.
From a young child, Lorraine wanted to be a nurse. When her youngest was in high school, Lorraine went to nursing school and earned her LPN degree. She was a new baby nurse at Miami Baptist Hospital for almost 10 years.
Lorraine loved to travel. She and Ree took tours and cruises on a regular basis all over the world for more than 40 years. She was never happier than when off on an excursion.
Lorraine and Ree retired in Moultonborough, and lived there 20 years. They were both very involved at Waukeewan Golf course and active in the local community.
Lorraine is survived by her three children, Jane Turner of Concord, Massachusetts, David Turner and his wife, Pat, of Staunton, Virginia, and Scott Turner and his wife, Kayce, of Richmond, Virginia, plus nine wonderful grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her family traveled from up and down the east coast to visit her and Ree in New Hampshire summer after summer. Her children and grandchildren are still very close and hold their memories of being together at the lake deep in their hearts.
Lorraine passed away on Ree’s birthday, Jan. 24, 2019. She will be missed deeply by her family, who wish her a loving bon voyage as she goes on her final journey to join Ree.
A celebration of her life in New Hampshire will be announced at a later date.
