Lorraine M. Lambert, 95

LACONIA — Lorraine Marie Lambert, 95, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, after a full life with family and friends.
Lorraine was born on Feb. 11, 1927, to Leona (Choiniere) Plante and Raoul Plante in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was the oldest of five children, the other four being brothers.
Lorraine attended the cadet registered nursing program at Elms College graduating at the end of WWII. She began her career managing several operating rooms at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Once she began a family, she transitioned to private duty nursing which afforded her more flexibility. Her natural talent as a caretaker resulted in a long and fulfilling career.
Lorraine married Raymond Lambert on Sept. 15, 1951. They had two children, Suzanne and Raymond.
Lorraine was an independent woman who was gracious, welcoming, and exceptionally kind. She always went out of her way to care for others. Beyond her professional life Lorraine cherished her time with friends and family. These relationships and the familial bond were absolutely everything to her.
Sharp, curious and an avid reader, Lorraine was instrumental in the lives of her grandchildren, rarely missing any school or sporting event. She spent many wonderful years traveling to California to visit her son and other areas of the world with her children and grandchildren.
Her house on Lake Opechee was a second home for the entire family, a meeting place of love, laughs and memories. She was the second mother to many and always offered her sage advice. Lorraine was a world-class gift giver and loved to shop for others, but rarely on Amazon, “I need to see what I’m buying,” she would say. Her long life was a gift to those around her and her spirit of compassion and giving will live on in all she has touched.
She is survived by daughter, Suzanne (Maurice) Salmon of Gilford; son, Raymond (Adam Robitel) Lambert of Santa Monica, California; grandson, Thomas S. Rock of Weymouth, Massachusetts; grandson, Christopher (Jacqueline) Rock and daughter Flannery of Charleston, Massachusetts; granddaughter, Natalia Rock (David) Worth and sons, Calvin, Benjamin and William of West Chester, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Melissa (Charles) Axtell; and great-grandchildren, Jack and Eva of Gilford; grandson, Andrew (Brynne) Salmon; and great-grandchildren, Lauryn, Lindsay and Landon of Ashland; sisters-in-laws, Dorothy Plante of Granby, Massachusetts and Pamela Spear of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews, along with her friends, Chris Powers and Priscilla Salmon.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Raymond; mother and father, Leona and Raoul Plante; her brothers, Ralph Plante and his wife Eileen; Leo Plante and his wife Joyce, Paul Plante, and Joseph Plante.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Beers & Story Funeral Home, 646 Newton Street, South Hadley, MA 01075.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 256 State St., Granby, MA 01033.
A New Hampshire celebration will be held on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Lorraine’s home on 674 Elm St., #9, Laconia NH.
Our deepest gratitude and thanks are extended to Jennifer Abbott for the love and home care she provided, and to the staff at the Concord Hospital-Laconia for the care and compassion they provided.
In lieu of flowers, let your special loved ones know you are there for them no matter what, because that is who Lorraine was, and that will be the best way to honor her.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
