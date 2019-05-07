SALEM — Lorraine Evelyn Grojean, 83, of Pelham Road, died on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the High Point Hospice House, Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Lorraine was born on June 8, 1935, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Francis and Helen (Sayre) Baker.
Lorraine enjoyed scrapbooking and reading, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Lorraine is survived by a son, Clifton Knowles; two daughters, Rae-Marie Wissekerke and her husband, Mark, and Pamela Dever; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, William Baker, and his wife, Marie; one niece; and two nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Richard E. Grojean; her daughter, Debbie Beaudry; brothers Frank and Steven Baker; sister Janice Callahan; and her brother-in-law, Jack Callahan.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, May 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Graveside Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
