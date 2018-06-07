GILFORD — Lorraine Clair (Dupont) Daigle, 88, of Cotton Hill Road passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Golden View Healthcare Center, Meredith, after a long illness.
Born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Laconia, she was the third daughter of Allison J. and Lillian M. (Allard) Dupont. She attended Sacred Heart School and Laconia High School.
Married on June 19, 1948, to Raymond J. Daigle, Lorraine loved sunny days and spent may of them with her children and grandchildren at her home and the Gilford beach.
In addition to raising a family, Lorraine worked for many years at Laflamme’s Bakery with her sister Rita and brother-in-law Albert Laflamme.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; grandson Christopher Daigle; sisters Jeannette Marie (Lawton), Louise Evelyn (Hildreth), and Irene “Pauney” (Simoneau); and brother Donald James.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Janis and husband Robert Milne of Manchester, Raymond M. and wife Candace of Gilmanton, Jeffrey and wife Lorraine of Laconia, Judy and husband Scott Ellis of Gilford; her grandchildren Scott Page, David Page Jr., Allen Page, Lynn and husband Patrick Powers, Katie Ellis and Greg Ellis; great-grandchildren James Page, Hannah Powers, Connor Powers and Sydnie Quimby; her sisters Rita Laflamme, Patricia “Patsy” and husband Thomas McNamara, and Elizabeth “Betty” and husband Allan Gauthier; her brothers Robert Dupont, Richard and wife Diane Dupont, and Paul and wife Jean Dupont; and many nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests a donation may be made to Chris Daigle Memorial Disc Golf, c/o Bolduc Park Assoc., PO Box 7273, Laconia, NH 03247; the NH Veterans Cemetery online or at PO Box 626, Concord, NH 03302; or the Alzheimer’s support group of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to ww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
