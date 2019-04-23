LACONIA — Lorraine D. Drolet, 84, formerly of Court Street, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Lorraine was born on June 18, 1934, in Manchester, the daughter of the late Ovila and Irene (Grouard) Genest. Lorraine was raised in Pittsfield and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1952.
Lorraine worked for the State of New Hampshire for 33 years in various departments, as a state accountant and internal auditor, the last department being the Division of Health and Human Services, retiring in 1996.
Lorraine moved to The Villages, Florida, for 11 years, from November 2001 to January 2013, and, while there, she was involved with the New Hampshire Club. She then became a resident of the Bishop Bradley Apartments, St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, in February 2013.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Anne Abbott of Epsom; two sons, Dana Cunningham and his wife, Pamela, of Portland, Maine, and Paul Cunningham and his wife, Jodie, of Pittsfield; a step-daughter, Debra Sorrell, and her husband, Paul, of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren Brandon and Savannah Cunningham, Cristionna Albert, Alyssa and Alex Abbott, Sarah Girard and her husband, Steve, of Nottingham, Damion, Dylan, and Olivia Cunningham, and Jossie and Bryce Rowell; a step-son, Cody Sorrell; three great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Nathan, and Rae-Ann; a sponsored Guatemalan boy for the past 12 years, starting at age 8; a sister, Anita Gagnon of Manchester; a brother, Robert Genest of Penacook; a niece, Lori Edwards, and her husband, Michael; and two nephews, Michael Gagnon and Kevin Genest.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband, Albert Cunningham, in February 2018, and her second husband, Roland Drolet, in January 2008.
There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia.
A Private Memorial Service will take place at the Bishop Bradley Chapel, St. Francis Nursing Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Bishop Bradley Apartments Activity Funds, St. Francis Nursing Home, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
