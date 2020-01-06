BRISTOL — Lorna Patten, 81, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
She was born in Bristol, one of twin girls of Frank and Dorothy (Trumbull) Bergh. She lived most of her life in Bristol.
As a teen, Lorna was very involved with the Bristol Community Center where she was a member of the rope skipping team that performed for President Eisenhower and General MacArthur. During the summers, she worked at the Cardigan Ski Lodge.
She graduated from Bristol High School in 1956 and worked at IPC for three years in quality control. In 1958, she married Robert Patten and together they raised four children.
In addition to raising the children, she served as a Den Mother for Boy Scouts, a Brownie leader, Sunday School teacher, supervisor of the checklist, beach commissioner, school census taker, treasurer of the PTA and member of the PTO, chairperson of Title 1, taught rope skipping, and was co-corresponding secretary of the Newfound Alumni Association. She was an active member of the Bristol United Church of Christ, serving as a Deacon, Church Elder, and member of the Woman’s Association. She will be remembered by the younger generation as manager of the Bristol Elementary School’s school nutrition program lunch lady for 28 years.
Family members include her husband of nearly 62 years, Robert Patten of Bristol; children Greg (Donna) Patten of Plymouth, Mark (Joanne) Patten of Bridgewater, and Peter (Debra) Patten and Julie Caissie of Bristol; twin sister Leona Dickerson of Concord; brother Donald “Tom” Bergh; grandchildren Jennifer (Tim) Moulton, Leighann (Andrew) Nelson, Maegan Patten, Mary Patten, Jasmine Patten, Brandon Caissie, and Zachary Patten; and great-grandchildren Ryan Moulton, Isac Nelson and Caleb Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Vernon Ned Bergh.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ.
Interment will be in Homeland Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Bristol United Church of Christ Woman's Association, PO Box 424, Bristol, NH 03222.
Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol is in charge of arrangements.
