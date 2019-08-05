WENTWORTH — Lorie Lynn Morrison, 61, of Wentworth Village Road, died suddenly on Aug. 1, 2019, at her home, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Caribou, Maine, on April 3, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence G. Filion and Fayleen (York) Duffy.
Lorie grew up in the Plymouth area and has been a resident of Wentworth for many years. She attended Plymouth Regional High School.
Lorie was a fun-loving adventurous teen. She dedicated her life to raising her beloved children as well as helping raise many of her nieces and nephews.
During the past 20 years, she worked for the United States Postal Service. She held various positions in the Wentworth, Rumney, and Warren post offices. She was recently promoted in the Wentworth Post Office.
Lorie loved her annual "girls' weekends" to read, doing Word Search and Sudoku puzzles. She was a great baker and cook, known for her many mouth-watering recipes cherished throughout the family. Lorie was always a hard-independent worker, known for her sense of humor and telling it like it is. Lorie was a huge part of the Wentworth and Warren communities who was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Lorie is survived by her children, Shawn D. Morrison and David L. Morrison, both of Wentworth, and Sarah L. Morrison of Dover; a granddaughter, Briana; granddogs Miloh and Chunk; mother Fayleen Duffy of Canterburry; brother Scott Filion of Loudon; sisters Jill Mentzer of Maryland and Wendy Chichester of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Lorie was predeceased by her father, Lawrence Fillion, and her sister, Sheri Glover.
There will be a graveside service in Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Margaret Bickford, pastor of the Wentworth Congregational Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Lorie’s Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
