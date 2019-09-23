EVANS, Georgia — Loretta Theresa Tardif, age 91, of Evans, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, at Pine Ridge Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Loretta was born and raised in Laconia, New Hampshire, on April 7, 1928, daughter of Leroy and Eva Laflamme, owners of Laflamme’s Bakery. Loretta was the last survivor of her siblings, Paul, Norman, Albert, Larry (Loretta’s twin), and Lorraine.
Loretta graduated from Laconia High School, where she was very active in basketball, archery, and field hockey, to name a few. Loretta was an avid swimmer and loved competing throughout her life, well into her late 70s, and won many awards.
Loretta married Adelard “Pat” Tardif on Sept. 13, 1947, in Laconia, at St. Joseph’s Church. They raised their six children in the Laconia area.
Beyond raising their family of six, they enjoyed skiing, camping at Prescott’s Park in The Weirs, traveling, snowmobiling, and she held a membership to Pheasant Ridge Golf Course for many years. In the 1960s, they established Goody Good Doughnut shop in Laconia.
Later in life, after the passing of her husband, Pat, Loretta moved to Florida with her companion, Charles “Chuck” Thorn, whom she spent the rest of her life with. During their time together, they traveled extensively. Places of residence beyond Laconia include Barefoot Bay, Florida, and, most recently, Evans, with her significant other, Charles Thorne.
Loretta is survived by her children, David Tardif and his wife, Sue, of Laconia, New Hampshire, Gail Hawkins and husband, Don, of Belmont, New Hampshire, Joyce Bouley and husband, Bruce, of Laconia, New Hampshire, Janice St. Onge and husband Jim of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, and Alan Tardif and wife Ann of Gilford, New Hampshire. Loretta is also survived by her significant other, Chuck, and his daughter, Jenny Pendley, whom Loretta thought of as one of her own children. Loretta is also survived by her grandchildren, Stacey Jones, Sebra Tardif, Jessie Perkins, Shane Berwick, Seth Dobbins, Megan Bouley Wildes, and Marcy Bouley Eckel; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Loretta was predeceased by her husband, Pat Tardif, and her youngest son, Scott Tardif.
There will be a mass of Christian burial on Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia, New Hampshire, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be private, at a later date, where she will be laid to rest with her husband, Pat Tardif, and son Scott, in their family plot.
For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Loretta’s name, may be made to Hospice Services of Georgia, LLC, 3540 Wheeler Road, Ste. 110, August, GA, 30909-1872.
