GILFORD — Loretta M. Vaillancourt, 78, of Gilford, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin on Wednesday, March 22.
Loretta was born on Sept. 26, 1944, in Laconia, the daughter of Melvin and Regina (Provencal) Chapman.
Loretta married the man of her dreams, Raymond Vaillancourt. Together they had four children and built their life together in Gilford. They were inseparable since the first day they met. They enjoyed spending time surrounding themselves in nature whether it was camping, boating, or skiing at Gunstock Mountain. She was employed at Gilford Middle/High School for 30+ years and took pride in baking and serving lunches to all the kids until her retirement. She was a dedicated, loyal, loving, and beautiful wife, mother, sister, aunt, memere, and great-memere and was at her happiest when spending time with her family. She was an amazingly strong, brave, resilient, and courageous woman. These traits were the very core of Loretta, and helped guide her through the most difficult of times. Her infectious smile, big hugs, and warm heart will surely be missed.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond Vaillancourt; her son, Ron Vaillancourt and his significant other, Naomi Girouard of Belmont; her daughters, Tammy Dubreuil and her husband Romeo of Warner, and Tina Bennett and her husband David of Medway, Massachusetts; her four grandchildren, Jonathan Boisselle, Jamie Boisselle, Taylor Bennett, and Connor Bennett; two great-grandchildren; her brother, James Chapman and his wife Jeanne of Belmont; her sister, Linda LaBrecque and her husband Andre of Charleston, South Carolina; three nieces, and eight nephews. In addition to her parents, Loretta is predeceased by her son, Victor Vaillancourt; and her twin sister, Lorraine Chapman.
A Calling Hour will be held on Wednesday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated following Calling Hours at 11:30 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
Burial will immediately follow Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations in Loretta’s name be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Ste. 205, Lilburn, GA 30047, or online at lbda.org/
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.