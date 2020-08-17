LACONIA - Loretta Ann Long Reed, 76, of Blueberry Lane, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Loretta was born on August 21, 1943, in Maine, the daughter of William "Bud" Long and Amy Adelaide Long (Mott) Blowers.
Loretta and Tom lived in Moultonborough, NH, for many years, and everyone knew them very well. She was very active in the community. Loretta put together many parades for different celebrations. She also enjoyed doing placemats for a local restaurants. She also loved her dogs that she had.
Loretta always enjoyed going to Maine and visiting family. She didn't want to stay long. She just wanted to make sure everyone was okay.
Loretta is survived by her son, Frank Reed of New Hampton; her sisters, Kathy Herbest and husband Mickey of Milo, ME, and Phyllis Randall and her husband Mac of Bradford, ME; and several nieces, nephew, aunts and uncles.
In addition to her parents, Loretta is predeceased by her loving husband, Tom Reed; her brother, John W. Long; and her sisters, Karen Lambert and Barbara Turner.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, assisted the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
