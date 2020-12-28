NEW HAMPTON — Lorene M. Ballou, 85, of New Hampton, died December 24, 2020 at Belknap County Nursing Home, in Laconia.
Born in West Stewartstown, NH. on November 9, 1935, she was the daughter of Leo and Laura (Goodreau) Duclos.
Lorene grew up in New Haven, CT, and New Hampton. She has been a resident of New Hampton for most all her life.
Lorene worked for many years as a waitress at Hart’s Turkey Farm and as a weaver at the former Amatex Asbestos Mill, both in Meredith. She also worked for the former International Packing Corporation, now Freudenberg-NOK, in Bristol.
Lorene was an avid reader and loved to play BINGO.
Lorene is survived by her children, Julie Ballou of Tilton, Ronald Ballou, Tammy Wilkins, Joseph Ballou, all New Hampton, Hope Hurd of Meredith, Mark Ballou of Bristol, NH, Elizabeth Rugar of Campton, NH; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are in charge of the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.