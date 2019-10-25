ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Lorell Remington passed away on Oct. 10, 2019, in Ormond Beach while recovering from a fall. She had a stroke, which was the ultimate cause of her death.
Lorell was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, and was raised in Laconia, New Hampshire, where she graduated from Laconia High School in 1966. She went on to graduate from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, where she met the love of her life, Peter D. Remington, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage this year.
Lorell is survived by Peter D. Remington; son Peter D. Remington Jr. (Lisa); daughter Jolinda Patten (John); brothers Ralph Emerson, Mark Vanderheiden, and Anthony Vanderheiden; grandchildren John and Ryan Patten, Mitchell Axtell, and Peter D. Remington III; and other relatives.
Lorell was preceded in death by her mother, Milicent Weld Vanderheiden (2006), and father Edward Emerson (1996).
Lorell Remington was a very active and involved in her communities. She was a past president of the Whittier Rotary Club in Ossipee, New Hampshire. She was the treasurer in the Unitarian Universal Church in Ormond Beach, and volunteered with many other organizations.
Among Lorell’s passions, she enjoyed processing and spinning yarn, knitting, quilting and she loved reading. She lived most of her life in Maine and New Hampshire, where she greatly enjoyed the four seasons. In her youth, she was a musher on a sled dog team in the Laconia races.
The family and close friends will be holding a private memorial on Saturday, Oct. 26, to share memories and moments.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
