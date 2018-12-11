PLYMOUTH — Lola M. Dexter Tillotson, 90, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, following complications of heart and lung failure.
Lola was born on Jan. 17, 1928, in Topsham, Vermont, to Benjamin and Rena (Bridge) Dexter.
Lola and her late husband, Dwight L. Tillotson, moved to the Plymouth area in 1952 after Dwight left the Army to raise their family.
Lola worked 25 years at J.J. Newberry's, where was known for her spirited personality and playful nature.
Lola was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, and, later in life, a great partner to Bill.
She is survived by her three children, Clifford and his wife, Shelia, of Cody, Wyoming, Brenda and husband Stephen Guild of Laconia, and Doreen and Mike of Plymouth; a “son-like” nephew, Wayne Record, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Calling hours are Saturday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth. A celebration of life will be at the Plymouth United Methodist Church, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth, in the spring.
To view and sign Lola’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.