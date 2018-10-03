LACONIA — Lois R. Miller died at 83 years of age on Sept. 26, 2018, with family by her side.
Lois was born on Nov. 3, 1934, in Washburn, Maine, the daughter of the late Otis and Nellie (Plissey) Russell.
Lois graduated from Washburn High School in 1952, and Fisher Junior College of Boston, Massachusetts, in 1954. She worked at Fisher after graduation, and at Medi Inc. in Holbrook, Massachusetts, for 18 years, at North River Driving School, and at the Marshfield United Methodist Church.
Lois was loved by many for her kind heart, quick wit, smile, and willingness to listen when someone needed an ear. Not only did she love New England; she faithfully followed the New England Patriots and her lifetime favorite, the Boston Red Sox.
Lois is survived by her son, Franklin L. Miller III, and wife Anne of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Jean M. Delaney and husband Donald Scott of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Lorri M. Arthur of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Julie M. Thurston and husband Bryan of Gilford; two brothers, Otis and Paul Russell; three sisters, Carolyn Nelson, Ginger Locke, and Phyllis Dugal; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Lois was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Franklin L. Miller Jr., and son-in-law Stephen R. Arthur.
A celebration of life and burial at Bourne National Cemetery will be at a later date.
“If we Lose you, know we Love you.”
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
