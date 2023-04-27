Lois M. Bicknell, 85

MEREDITH — Lois Marie Bicknell, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home on April 22, with her beloved husband of 63 years by her side.

Born on June 17, 1937, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Lois was the daughter of the late John and Anna Elizabeth (Gordon) Wilson of North Plainfield, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her brother Jack Wilson, and her twin brother Dave Wilson. She enjoyed a wonderful relationship with her surviving sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” and Patricia “Patty” Wilson.

