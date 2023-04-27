Lois M. Bicknell, 85

MEREDITH — Lois Marie Bicknell, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep while at home on April 22, with her beloved husband of 63 years by her side.
Born on June 17, 1937, in Plainfield, New Jersey, Lois was the daughter of the late John and Anna Elizabeth (Gordon) Wilson of North Plainfield, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her brother Jack Wilson, and her twin brother Dave Wilson. She enjoyed a wonderful relationship with her surviving sisters-in-law, Dorothy “Dottie” and Patricia “Patty” Wilson.
Lois attended Muhlenberg School of Nursing to become a registered nurse, a skill that she practiced both professionally and with her family. Early in her married life, Lois embraced both being the wife of a football coach and a mother, a duo that developed into her full-time job. Lois became devoted to her position which she viewed as the most important job in the world and one that she excelled in. This job took her to North Plainfield, New Jersey; Orono, Maine; Holliston, Massachusetts; Europe, and then to her beloved home on Lake Waukewan, where she enjoyed retirement.
Surviving Lois is her son Jack Bicknell III and his wife Helen (Fogarty) of Wisconsin, and their three children: John and his wife Nicole and their three children, Jay, Asher and Noelle of North Carolina, Katelyn and her husband Parker Pezzati, and Alyse of Tennessee; her daughter Wendy Leone and her husband Gerry of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, and their two children Julianna and Tom; and her youngest son Bob and his wife Stacey (Eve) of Kentucky and their two children, Gabriella and Grace.
To know Lois is to know that her husband Jack was the love of her life since the fifth grade. She delighted in telling the story of the fate that brought them together, and the unwavering love that they shared. Lois and Jack married on March 25, 1960, with a service in the Congregational Church, and a basement reception enjoying finger sandwiches and cake. Sixty years of wedding anniversaries later, they celebrated with sandwiches and cake again while being in lockdown during the pandemic — all that they needed to celebrate this momentous milestone.
To know Lois is to know that in her beautiful blue eyes, you were family. She was a loyal fan of each and every high school, college, and NFL team that her husband, her oldest son Jack III, and her youngest son Bob were a part of. The players, coaching staff and their families became her extended family. When football took her to Europe, her family grew internationally — embracing the relationships gained with teams in Barcelona, Scotland and Germany, where she left a legacy of love.
To know Lois is to know that she loved her daily conversations and morning coffee with Wendy, sharing recipes, the Fourth of July, dogs, hydrangeas and forget-me-nots. Lois held many roles in her lifetime: mom, nurse, Mrs. Bic, 1999’s “First Lady of Football” and coaching-wife mentor to her beloved daughters-in-law Helen and Stacey. She equally adored her son-in-law Gerry, and delighted in finding the perfect raspberry and dark chocolate gift for his visits. She cherished her role as Nana above all else. Nana lived by the principle, “If mother says no, ask grandmother,” and proudly displayed a hand-stitched sign in her home to the amusement of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her scratched wooden floors and door frame covered in the scribbled heights of friends and family were proudly displayed for all visitors — the symbols of a welcoming home and a life well lived.
To know Lois is to remember her lifelong devotion to helping, healing and adoring all those in her life; and while we all mourn her passing and hurt with each moment of her absence, we will forever feel surrounded by her love.
The Mayhew Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 29, at The First Congregational Church of Meredith, 4 Highland St., at 11 a.m. Donations in Lois’ memory can be made to The American Heart Association or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.