MEREDITH — Lois Ellen Jewell, 90, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Goldenview Healthcare Center in Meredith.
Lois was born on February 14, 1932 in Gilford, the daughter of Bernard Robie and Emma Sawyer.
She enjoyed playing the organ both at home and in various churches in Meredith and Laconia. She loved her dog Rascal and welcomed the care given to him by her lifelong friend Albert Smith of Franklin. She was grateful for all of her neighbors on Pickerel Pond Road who stopped by to see her and share their stories.
Lois is survived by her son, Edward Dubois Jr.; and her sister Mary Robie. In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her first husband, Edward Dubois Sr.; her second husband, Frank Jewell; her sister, Esther Robie Blake; and her brother, Paul Robie.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
