Lois C. Weber, 79

MEREDITH — Lois Catherine Weber, 79, of Chase Road, died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a brief illness.
Lois (Cathy) was born April 12, 1943 in Pelham, the daughter of the late Arthur B. Simpson and Doris (Rowell) Simpson.
Lois attended grade school in Pelham, and graduated from Lawrence (MA) High. She then enlisted in the Women’s Army Corp and worked at Walter Reed Hospital in D.C. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Lois married Henry Weber Jr., and lived in Derry and Fremont.
Despite having Stargardt’s Disease (an early onset of Macular Degeneration) and being deemed legally blind in her early 20s, Lois raised three wonderful children and held many jobs, including at the Regis Tanning Co. in Raymond and Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood.
After meeting her current husband, Eric Palmer in 1969, Lois lived in Epping for a few years where she became involved with New Hampshire Association of the Blind. After some training in Food Services, Lois and family moved to the Lakes Region where she was able to secure a position as Cafeteria Manager at the Laconia Voc-Tech College in Laconia. In 1977, Lois and Eric were married and bought a home in Belmont, and resided there for 42 years before moving to Meredith in 2019. She was also secretary for the New Hampshire Blinded Veterans Association. Lois enjoyed NASCAR racing, knitting baby sweaters, solitaire, cribbage and spending time with family and friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, Eric Palmer of Meredith; her son, Henry Weber III of Meredith; her daughter, Wendy Weber of Concord; her loving grandchildren, Joseph Morrissette of Belmont, Brandon Weber of Gilford, Kyia King of South Carolina, Tyson Boyd of Methuen, MA, and Marlee Douthart of Franklin; a sister, Penny Regan of Derry; brothers, David Simpson of Franklin and Pete Simpson of Derry; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her parents and her eldest son, Edward Weber; her granddaughter, Kara Weber; and two brothers, Rusty Simpson and Fred Simpson.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery, 73 Meredith Center Road, Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made by check to the Blind Veterans Association - NH Regional Group c/o Al Matkowsky, 15 Woodfield St. Nashua, NH 03062 or online at https://bva.org/support-us/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
