LOCHMERE — Lois Catherine Sellew, 68, of Silver Lake Road, passed away at her home, on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Lois was born on April 18, 1952, in Newton, MA, the daughter of John and Rose (Barsano) Tedesco.
Lois was an artist, working as a sign painter. She enjoyed designing artwork and jewelry. She also had a great love for animals.
Lois is survived by her sister, Anne Onorato and her husband Michael. Lois is also survived by her nephew, George Norcross and wife Aimee; nieces, Christina Hogarty and husband Danny, and Donna Chin and husband Justin; and many cousins. Lois also leaves loyal friends, Penny and Dave Hutchins, and Al Rich. In addition to her parents, Lois is predeceased by her husband, Thomas Sellew.
There will be no services.
For those who wish, the family suggests, memorial donations be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
