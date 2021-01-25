OSSIPEE — Lloyd Steven Barnard, 68, passed away peacefully at Huggins Hospital on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Steve, as he was more commonly known, enjoyed being outside and taking walks in the woods. He spent his time carving walking sticks and reading books about history.
He leaves behind his siblings, Spencer Barnard and Nancy Tivey; a son, Colter Kuss and his three children; as well as his cousins and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd is predeceased by his son, Shawn Barnard and his parents Lloyd and Natalie Barnard.
There will be a small Graveside Service in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
